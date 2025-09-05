Rare earth metals accounted for in Russia, they can be extracted and used — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The system of accounting for rare earth metals is established in Russia, and as technology develops, they can be extracted and effectively used, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Separately [I would like] to touch upon the issue of rare and rare earth metals, which are used in high-tech industries: in instrument making, in nuclear technologies, in radio electronics and more. Those resources often accumulate in waste dumps as deposits are developed, including here in the Far East. The system for recording such reserves is well established. As technologies develop, they can be extracted and effectively used. The launch of relevant programs was also discussed in June at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum," he stated.

"That said, it is necessary to conduct regular audits of such valuable components throughout the entire chain, including at the stage of export in the form of concentrates," Putin noted.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.