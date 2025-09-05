Putin sees growing interest in Trans-Arctic transport corridor

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the growing interest in the Trans-Arctic transport corridor from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok from Russian companies operating in the Arctic and from foreign carriers.

"Of course, a particularly significant topic both for the Far East and for our entire country, for the entire Eurasian continent, is the development of the Trans-Arctic transport corridor. It runs from St. Petersburg through Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, and the Northern Sea Route to Vladivostok. We see that interest in this route is growing both from Russian companies operating in the Arctic and from foreign carriers. Moreover, we are talking not only about single, one-time transits, but about the formation of a stable cargo base. We will develop the Trans-Arctic corridor," he said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

It is necessary to make sure that the Trans-Arctic transport corridor operates in conjunction with all territories adjacent to the Northern Sea Route and their capabilities, Putin noted, adding that "this is a complex system that should unite sea, rail, and road transport."

