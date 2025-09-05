Russian transport ministry ready to begin dialogue on resuming air traffic with US

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Transport Ministry is ready to begin a dialogue on resuming air traffic with the United States if the American side is interested, Minister Andrey Nikitin told reporters.

However, this is not being discussed, he noted.

"We are ready to start talking about it if the American side is interested. There are no such talks yet. But as our president says, we are not closing ourselves off from anything, and we are always ready for dialogue," the minister said.

Moscow has made specific proposals to Washington to resume direct flights, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS earlier.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.