Talks on Russia-China gas pipeline through Kazakhstan project remain ongoing

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Discussions on a proposed gas pipeline from Russia through Kazakhstan to China are ongoing, as the project is considered complex, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We have been working on this issue for a long time, and yes, it is under discussion. It is a complex project that depends not only on Kazakhstan and Russia, but work on it is underway. We all hope for successful negotiations on a number of issues," he said.

In addition, Sklyar noted that the pumping of Kazakh oil through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system is proceeding according to plan. He also said that the transportation of Kazakh oil via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany is operating smoothly and will exceed 1.5 mln tons in 2025.

