All SCO members interested in Russian nuclear technologies — official

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. All countries, whose heads met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, have demonstrated interest in Russian nuclear technologies, general director of the Rosatom state corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"It would not be an exaggeration to say that all countries, whose leaders met with Putin during his four-day visit [to China] have shown interest in nuclear technologies," Likhachev said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Among areas of potential interest, he named high-capacity nuclear power plants and small modular reactors, as well as nuclear technologies not related to power generation, including medicine and agriculture.

"Even members of NATO and the European Union actively seek not just to cooperate, they want to develop cooperation with Rosatom in the sphere of nuclear technologies," he said.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.