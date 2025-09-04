Russian exports to US down to $355 mln in July

WASHINGTON, September 4. /TASS/. Russian exports to the US fell from $405.3 mln in June to $355.6 mln in July 2025, according to data published in the monthly report by the US Census Bureau.

Russia imported goods and services worth $52.6 mln from the US in July compared to $52.7 mln in June, which brings the US’ trade deficit with Russia to $303 mln in the reporting period.

In total, in the first seven months of this year, Russia supplied goods and services worth $2.852 bln to the US. US exports to Russia amounted to $337 mln. This means that the US’ deficit equaled $2.515 bln in the period.