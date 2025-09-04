Russian stocks close mixed on Thursday

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed mixed on Thursday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.21% to 2,873.7 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.34% to 1,113.54 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble rose by 5 kopecks to 11.35 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates on Friday at 80.5-81.5 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 11.2-11.4 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan. The MOEX Index is expected at 2,825-2,925 points on September 5.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,800-2,900 points on Friday. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 81-83 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 94-96 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 11-11.5 rubles range on September 5.