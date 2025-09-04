Partners from five countries invited to cooperate within Russky innovative center

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Partners from India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan have been invited to cooperate within the framework of the Russky innovative science and technology center, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev told reporters.

"The innovative science and technology center is open to cooperation with countries of the Asia-Pacific region. Partners from India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan have been invited to cooperate within the framework of the Center. It is planned to hold a Russian-Indian forum on scientific and technological development. The main objective of the forum is to build Russian-Indian cooperation in the field of science and technology, to share experience, and to implement high-tech solutions," he said.

