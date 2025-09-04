Trump tells European allies to stop buying oil from Russia — news agency

WASHINGTON, September 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said in a telephone conversation with participants of the "coalition of the willing" meeting in Paris that European countries should stop buying oil from Russia, Reuters reported, citing a White House official.

"President [Emmanuel] Macron and European leaders called President Trump into their ‘coalition of the willing’ meeting," the official said. According to him, Trump "emphasized that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil" during the conversation. The news agency also quoted the source as saying that "Russia received 1.1 billion euros in fuel sales from the EU in one year."

The official added that the US leader "also emphasized that European leaders must place economic pressure on China" for maintaining trade ties with Russia.

On September 4, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" was organized in Paris, at which, among other things, security guarantees for Ukraine were discussed.

On August 30, Axios reported, citing sources, that members of the Washington administration believe that some European leaders may be secretly obstructing efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. According to the article, White House officials are losing patience with European leaders who, in their opinion, are pushing Ukraine to seek unrealistic territorial concessions from Russia.