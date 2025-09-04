Euro exchange rate exceeds 95 rubles on interbank market first since July 30

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate in the Russian interbank market has surpassed 95 rubles for the first time since July 30, 2025, according to Finam platform data.

As of 4:24 p.m. Moscow time (1:24 p.m. GMT), the euro exchange rate was up by 0.62% at 95.034 rubles. Meanwhile the dollar exchange rate in the Russian interbank market was up by 0.26% at 81.199 rubles.

By 5:04 p.m. Moscow time (2:04 p.m. GMT), the euro had narrowed gains to 0.09% as it traded at 94.529 rubles while the dollar was up by 0.27% at 81.203 rubles.