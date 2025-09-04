Putin says renewal of power grids cannot be postponed

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is convinced that the renewal of power grids cannot be postponed.

"The situation in the power grid complex requires special attention. Due to growth of energy consumption, the load on networks increases. And it is obvious that their renewal cannot be postponed," he said at a meeting on the development of the fuel and energy sector in the Far Eastern Federal District.

"It is obvious that it is necessary to actively build electric power capacities in the district and upgrade the existing stations," Putin added.