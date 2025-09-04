{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia’s international reserves up $2.7 bln in one week to $685 bln — Central Bank

As of August 22, Russia’s international reserves totaled $682.8 bln

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves amounted to $685.5 bln as of August 29, 2025, which is $2.7 bln higher than in the previous week, the Central Bank reported.

"International reserves amounted to $685.5 bln as of the end of the day on August 29, 2025, having increased by $2.7 bln, or by 0.4%, in one week mainly due to positive revaluation," the regulator said.

As of August 22, Russia’s international reserves totaled $682.8 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.

Eastern Economic Forum
Inflation may drop slightly below 6% by end-2025 — expert
"Because of the sharp slowdown of the economy and the strengthening of the ruble, inflation has been declining faster than anticipated, as has the key rate," head of the Expert RA rating agency Marina Chekurova said
Russia completes creation of Mozhayets-6 satellite from orbital ‘squadron’
The Mozhayets satellites were designed and created by the A.F. Mozhaisky Military Space Academy together with enterprises of the rocket and space industry
Coalition of the willing split over military deployments to Ukraine — FT
Besides, it remains unclear if individual members will commit to mutual defense agreements to fight with Ukraine against any potential aggression
Car plows into crowd in Berlin, several people injured — media
According to the news report, many of the victims were children, as several groups of them were present at the scene
Russia moves to expel Estonian diplomat in retaliation — MFA
The ministry noted that "it was made clear to the Estonian side that any hostile actions by Tallinn would not go unanswered"
Russia, China signed documents for 106 bln cubic meters of gas per year — minister
Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov noted that Russia found the solution with delivering gas to the East
At least 15 people die in funicular derailment in Lisbon — CNN Portugal
18 people were injured, five of them are in serious condition, the ambulance service said
White House clarifies Trump intends to call Zelensky, not Putin
This conversation is expected to take place on September 4
Rosneft, China agree on additional oil supplies via Kazakhstan
The Russian government approved earlier the protocol on amendments to the intergovernmental agreement with China, providing for the opportunity of increasing Russian oil supplies to China by 2.5 mln metric tons
Meeting with Zelensky in his current capacity is ‘path to nowhere’ — Putin
The Russian president noted that in recent years, the powers of some members of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine have expired
Russia-China-Iran-DPRK leader gathering 'direct challenge' to world order — Kallas
"These are realities that Europe needs to confront," the EU foreign policy chief said
Lavrov is no longer chain-smoker, says spokeswoman
Sergey Lavrov has cut down on smoking to literally a couple of cigarettes a day, Maria Zakharova says
Nuclear triad, drones and new aircraft: China stages military parade
Beijing’s unveiling of its land-, sea- and air-based forces as part of its nuclear triad turned out to be a real global debut
China seeks to take lead in new world order as US 'loses allies' — TV
The broadcaster drew attention to "China's lavish military parade," which "could signal an attempted shift in world order" and demonstrate China’s growing role in shaping the future global structure
Trump refutes claims of not taking any action against Russia
The US leader criticized India for always purchasing most of its military equipment from Russia and being the largest buyer of Russian energy along with China
Israel slams Hamas’ statement on hostages as 'propaganda'
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on the Hamas disarmament and the Gaza Strip demilitarization
Battlegroup West units destroyed 44 drone control stations over day
Air defense crews also destroyed two US HIMARS rocket projectiles
Russia saved German people once, now they must rescue themselves — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that a German reporter once asked her when Russia would wake the Germans up
North Korea to support Russia in protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity
Pyongyang considers it the brotherly debt and stays committed to performance of the interstate treaty between DPRK and Russia, Kim Jong Un noted
China's relations with other countries not directed against anyone — MFA on Trump's words
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said that Beijing extended invitations to international guests to attend events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people's victory in the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the broader fight against fascism
NATO facilities in Finland to be legitimate targets in case of conflict — Russian general
On September 1, the Finnish Defense Ministry announced that the NATO Multi-Corps Land Component Command for Northern Europe, based 200 kilometers from the Russian border, has officially begun operations
Kiev loses 1,300 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that Battlegroup Center took up more favorable lines and positions, with their actions resulting in the loss of seven Ukrainian armored combat vehicles, three cars, and an artillery gun
Transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine to harm entire global economy — Putin
"Those who are smarter do not want to take Russia’s frozen assets," the Russian leader noted
UK blacklists Movement of the First, Akhmat Kadyrov fund
In total, the UK's anti-Russian sanctions list now includes 1,808 individuals, and 498 legal entities
Russia not going to discuss ideas of intervention in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that security guarantees sought by Ukraine are guarantees of threat to the European continent and are absolutely unacceptable
Kiev loses at least 11,000 soldiers killed, wounded per month — security forces
The source added that it is not known where the Ukrainian volunteer got such figures from, because over the past week, 35 Ukrainian soldiers were officially confirmed dead in Vinnytsa
Back in 2022, Russia urged Ukraine to withdraw its troops from Donbass — Putin
After Russia, at the insistent calls of its Western European colleagues, withdrew Russian troops from Kiev, the situation immediately changed, the Russian president said
Kiev, EU show no willingness to pursue peaceful solutions to crisis — Russian diplomat
According to Mikhail Galuzin, the recent statements by the Kiev leadership highlight an attempt to nullify the agreements that were reached at the Russian-US summit in Alaska
Putin says US President Trump asked him to hold meeting with Zelensky
The Russian president said that he would invite Vladimir Zelensky to Moscow if the latter was ready for a meeting
Putin jokes: being alive already means doing well
The Russian president showed wit and humor replying to a "not particularly pleasant question," as the Slovak prime minister put it
Trump returns to White House to save America — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, "the situation with America is really serious, to put it mildly"
Russia will never tolerate careless attitude to its interests — Putin
The collective West is currently trying to "shirk responsibility" for the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian leader emphasized
West uses Ukraine conflict as pretext for economic war, Putin says
The Russian president noted that the issue of US sanctions against other countries had been hardly discussed at the SCO summit
Ukraine against Putin-Zelensky meeting in Moscow
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga stated that such proposals were "knowingly unacceptable"
Ukrainian troops face shortage of hardware due to Russian drone strikes — Forbes
According to the media outlet, "as a result of relentless Russian drone attacks, Ukraine is facing a shortage of trucks, pickups, and armored transport vehicles, many of which are being destroyed on resupply and evacuation runs"
Trump reposts photo of himself with caption ‘Nothing can stop what is coming’
In the image, the president stands against a backdrop of the Earth, he raises his arms and looks up
Russia’s Rubicon UAV operators strike two Ukrainian ground robotic systems
According to Maria Berlinskaya, founder of the Ukrainian Center for the Support of Aerial Intelligence, Rubicon UAV teams have wiped out hundreds of vehicles and drones, along with Ukrainian aircraft and crews
Ukrainian hit squad eliminated on approach to Dnieper’s island zone
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that reconnaissance units from Battlegroup Dnepr monitor the river surface and its right bank around the clock
Death toll in terrorist attack in southwestern Pakistan up to 15 — TV
According to the report, eight of the 38 injured individuals are receiving treatment at medical facilities
Putin to discuss Far East development
The Russian President will talk separately to Deputy Prime Minister - Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev and head of the Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako
Putin rejects idea of ‘security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for territories’
Russia proceeds from the fact that any country should have security guarantees, including Ukraine, the Russian leader said
Macron says Europe finishes preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine
The French president said that 35 countries are participating in the Coalition of the Willing to provide assistance to Kiev
Trump recognizes catastrophic role the US played in Ukraine — diplomat
Commenting on the discussion around Donald Trump's statements, Maria Zakarova noted that she sees "a lot of sarcasm"
More than 12,9 mln vehicles connected to ERA-GLONASS system
"We have also started connected civilian drones, robotic heavy haulers and unmanned surface vehicles to the united identification system based on the ERA-GLONASS," CEO of GLONASS company Alexey Raikevich said
Chancellor seeks to conceal Germany’s missile supplies to Kiev — Russia intel agency
According to the SVR, however, "there is no escape" for Friedrich Merz from the fact that German troops on a mission to Ukraine will guide the missiles because it would take too long to train Ukrainians
Press review: Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow, and China showcases new weapons at parade
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 4th
Coalition of Willing only ‘theoretical' at this point, Zelensky admits
A meeting of the coalition countries will be held in Paris on September 4
Russia eyeing joint Arctic projects with China, US — Dmitriev
"We see that projects should not be divided there into Russian-Chinese or Russian-US," Kirill Dmitriev noted
Attempts to contain Russia in Arctic negatively impact global economy — Foreign Ministry
Director of the Department for Pan-European Cooperation Vladislav Maslennikov noted that international project cooperation in the North, emergency response and disaster mitigation, fisheries, environmental protection, and scientific research are all affected
Kiev needs to lift martial law for referendum on territories — Putin
A referendum cannot be held under martial law, this is a constitutional provision, the Russian president reminded
Unipolar world unjust, says Putin
A multipolar world where all countries are treated as equals would correct that situation, Russian President stressed
Slovak PM Fico sad that no other EU leaders came to celebrations in China
"If anyone was isolated today, it was the EU," Robert Fico stressed
'Security guarantees' requested by Kiev serve as reason not to end war — governor
Vladimir Saldo said that Vladmir Zelensky "was programmed with the concept of 'anti-Russia'"
Escalation around Venezuela unacceptable, threatens stability — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, what the collective West is doing to countries seeking to pursue their own national policies constitutes "a specific chapter in world affairs"
Military parade shows China’s readiness to challenge US — Japanese experts
Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the parade alongside his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un – a move aimed at "presenting him as the leader of the international community," Keio University professor Tomoki Kamo said
Radiohead rock band to play first concerts over seven years
The first performances will be at the Movistar Arena in Madrid from November 4 to 8
US ready to provide Poland with additional security guarantees — Nawrocki
The Polish leader did not specify what exactly, besides increasing the American military presence in the country, would be included in these guarantees
Trump wants to find common points during talks with Putin — Department of State
Chef of the White House protocol Ambassador Monica Crowley noted that the Russia-US summit in Alaska was productive
Zelensky talks, Kiev's army running on fumes, Power of Siberia-2: what Putin said in China
The results of the visit to China and the SCO summit are "very positive", the Russian leader stated
Russia, same as US, has trade imbalances, manages to resolve those issues — Putin
There are problems and imbalances in world trade, the Russian president said, adding that it is necessary to develop possible solutions to them through negotiations
Trump instructs Pentagon to prepare US armed forces for deterring Russia, China — Hegseth
The Pentagon chief emphasized that the US does not seek conflict but being prepared for conflict prevents it and ensures that "the American people in the homeland are safe"
Russia, China train underwater cohesion at naval drills
At the joint exercise of the Russian and Chinese Navies the submarines in a submerged position and in the Pacific Ocean trained underwater coherence in combat missions
Ukraine will have to accept future security architecture, UN envoy to NATO says
According to Matthew Whitaker, Russia will also "have to be comfortable"
Japan concerned new world order led by Russia, China may be emerging — agency
The Japanese MFA stressed it would monitor how the situation develops and how it may impact the international community
Putin says never ruled out possibility of meeting with Zelensky
Russian President agreed that, according to Ukrainian law, elections cannot be held under martial law
International research center to be created in Svalbard — minister
Main areas of research are in the sphere of geophysics, including studies of atmosphere, hydrosphere and cryosphere, ecology, biology, paleogeography and polar medicine, Russian Minister of Far East Development Alexey Chekunkov noted
Special operation began due to crumbling post-WWII order — Medvedev
The politician emphasized that, unlike many other countries, Russia continues to remember the lessons of World War II vividly
Putin, Zelensky 'not ready yet' to make peace agreement, Trump says
The US president added that he had thought the Ukraine conflict "would have been on the easier side"
Taliban delegation participating in Eastern Economic Forum
The Afghan envoy plans to attend a number of expert sessions to discuss prospects for cooperation with representatives of other countries
Houthis say attack Israel with rockets second time in day
The missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces conducted a military operation with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, Yahya Saree, a representative of the rebels’ army, said
Explosion rips through southwestern Damascus, area cordoned off by security forces — TV
According to preliminary data, a car belonging to a journalist was blown up
Eastern Economic Forum to discuss shift of global business activity to Asia-Pacific
Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on September 5
Shortfall in Russia’s extra oil and gas budget revenues to total $259 mln in September
In August, the shortfall in additional oil and gas budget revenues totaled 10.5 bln rubles
Trump should look for conspiracies within US itself — senior Russian legislator
The US President accused the leaders of China, Russia and the DPRK of allegedly conspiring against the United States of America while in Beijing
Russian servicemen stationed in central Kupyansk — Defense Ministry
According to the report, units of the Battlegroup West are continuing offensive operations
Prime Minister of Mongolia arrived in Russia to attend EEF
The aircraft of the prime minister landed in the Vladivostok Airport at about 05:00 am Moscow time
Russia will return its frozen assets given to Ukraine through land — Medvedev
The Russian senior official clarified that his remarks do not pertain to the territories of Donbass and Novorossiya which, he affirmed, already belong to Russia
NATO to continue confronting Russia after Ukraine conflict ends, chief says
Mark Rutte urged EU nations to accelerate defense production and invest more in Europe's militarization
Hamas ready to release all hostages in comprehensive deal
This agreement must also include the cessation of war in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas noted
Coalition of the Willing says ready to supply Kiev with long-range missiles — UK PM
Keir Starmer also thanked military planners and Chiefs of Defense for their ongoing and rapid work to ensure a force could deploy in the event of a ceasefire
Global financial, economic order to be destroyed if West steals Russian reserves — Putin
"Alliances are already being created in many countries around the world that are trying to implement their own plans for economic development within individual regions," the Russian leader noted
Stubb lashes out at SCO summit because mad about joining 'dictatorial' NATO — Russian MFA
According to the Finnish president, the summit is an attempt to undermine the unity of the global West
West should not expect favorable trade with Russia in future — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the initiators of the sanctions have lost credibility
Russian battlegroups make Ukraine lose about 1,370 troops in past day
Units of Battlegroup East moved deeper into enemy defenses, liberating the settlement of Novosyolovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region
Xi Jinping meeting with Kim Jong Un in Beijing
The meeting is taking place at the Great Hall of the People
Putin calls Beijing parade 'brilliant'
The Russian leader emphasized that the event was held at a high level
Several dozens of credit institutions may leave market — expert
As a result, the concentration of assets in the top banks will continue growing
China may increase exports to Russia amid US sanctions pressure — newspaper
As the publication points out, Russians need consumer goods, home electronics and equipment that are difficult to import to the country from the West due to trade sanctions, while China produces goods that are in demand in Russia
Air defense forces shot down 46 UAVs over Russian regions and the Black Sea overnight
24 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Rostov region
IAEA experts to leave Zaporozhye nuclear plant in due time — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that shelling of the nuclear plant by Ukrainians created a real threat of a large-scale nuclear catastrophe
Russian embassy calls on London to refrain from unfounded accusations of child abduction
The children's lives were saved thanks to an urgently organized evacuation from the war zone, the Russian Embassy in London stated
Novatek is working on providing Arctic LNG-2 project with a fleet — top manager
According to Evgeny Ambrosov, Novatek transported 24 million tons of cargo along the Northern Sea Route in 2024
Israeli hostages in Gaza may die if military operation expands — Hamas
The number of hostages still alive has not been specified
EU needs to cooperate in Russia for building common security architecture
According to Herbert Kickl, the head of the Freedom Party of Austria, EU countries should focus on what is common for Russia and Europe, which may help to reach mutual understanding contrary to all the differences
First LED screens of Sino-Russian make to be produced in 2026
According to Pyotr Chiryaev, CEO of Extra Cinema, the screen price will be competetive with the price of top DCI projectors for large halls
EU fears that Germany may decide against military mission in Ukraine — magazine
The source warned that if Berlin opts to provide financial support to Ukraine without sending troops, it could deal "enormous international reputational damage" to Germany
West concerned over Russia’s advance while discussing guarantees for Kiev — Bloomberg
The agency noted that capturing Krasnoarmeysk would open the way to a Russian assault on the much larger cities of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk as Moscow seeks control over the entire Donetsk region
Senior diplomat predicts more countries will recognize new Russian regions
According to Mikhail Galuzin, the fact that the overwhelming majority of residents in the four regions voted to join Russia is what really matters
Press review: Russia, China unveil major gas project as Trump sends warships to Venezuela
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 3rd
US administration not having immediate plan to send National Guard to Chicago
At the same time, according to JD Vance, the President of the US has the legal authority to protect American citizens, whether that's in Chicago or Washington
Russian Foreign Ministry listed delegation priorities for UN General Assembly
Russian delegation will focus on solving tasks of strengthening fundamentals of fair multipolarity, promoting Russian approaches to the settlement in Ukraine, and opposing neo-colonial practices of the West, Maria Zakharova emphasized
