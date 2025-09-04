Country cannot achieve sovereignty without its own AI model — Sber

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. A state cannot achieve sovereignty without its own artificial intelligence (AI) model, First Deputy Chairman of Sberbank’s Executive Board Alexander Vedyakhin said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"A country cannot achieve sovereignty without its own sovereign large language model, an AI model that understands not only the national language but also its dialects, its culture, and is truly a national large language model. None of the global language models meet these requirements," he said.

Vedyakhin cited ChatGPT as an example, noting that it is a good AI model, but it embodies values "different from traditional ones." "Such models are based on decisions that are far from national traditions, state standards, and so on. Essentially, if a country declares itself sovereign, it must have a sovereign AI solution," he emphasized.

