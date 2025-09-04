Damage from cyberattacks to Russian economy could total over $18 bln in 2025 — Sber

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The damage from cyberattacks to the Russian economy under current trends could amount to about 1.5 trillion rubles ($18.4 bln) in 2025, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank Stanislav Kuznetsov said.

"According to our estimates, with attacks increasing threefold this year, we believe that the overall situation is trending towards deterioration, with the damage to the Russian economy potentially reaching around 1.5 trillion rubles," he said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.