Over 50% of Russian companies face cyberattacks in 2025 — Sber

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Over 50% of Russian companies have faced cyberattacks in 2025, with a quarter of them having admitted to large financial losses, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank Stanislav Kuznetsov said.

"According to our estimates, at least 53% of Russian companies have already been attacked in 2025, with 8 out of 10 facing serious consequences, a quarter of those companies admitting that they suffered significant reputational risks, another quarter admitting to large financial losses. And 48% admitted that they had downtime, with their businesses, websites, and activities suspended," he said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Kuznetsov also noted that every three minutes one of Russian companies is subjected to a serious cyberattack, while the frequency of cyberattacks has increased threefold since the beginning of the year.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.