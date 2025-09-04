Eight OPEC+ countries to discuss oil market on Sunday — Russian Deputy PM Novak

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Eight leading OPEC+ countries will discuss the current situation on the oil market at a meeting on September 7, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We don’t have an agenda, we always look at the current situation, forecasts as a whole, and based on that we resolve issues on the spot," he said when asked whether the eight OPEC+ members would consider the issue of an increase in oil production on Sunday.

Eight OPEC+ countries, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, have been meeting monthly since March to set oil production levels. At their latest meeting, the eight OPEC+ countries, which are voluntarily cutting oil output, agreed to increase production by 547,000 barrels per day in September.

