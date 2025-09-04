EAEU, India set to move quickly toward free trade zone — Deputy Prime Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India are set to move very quickly toward the creation of a free trade zone, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told reporters.

"The work specification has been signed. That’s a very important step. There is a desire to move forward [towards creation of the free trade zone - TASS) very quickly," the Deputy Prime Minister noted, answering a relevant question.

Earlier, Overchuk noted that on August 20 in Moscow, at the headquarters of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the work specification was agreed upon and signed, which defines the regulations and parameters of the upcoming trade negotiations, including a list of the most fundamental issues for the parties.

The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.