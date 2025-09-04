Russia, Laos reach total trade volume of over $90 mln — republic’s Prime Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Total trade volume between Russia and Laos has exceeded $90 mln, Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Sonexay Siphandone said.

"In terms of trade with Russia, the total volume has exceeded 90 million dollars since 2013," he said during the Russia-Laos business dialogue at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Laos exports aircraft parts, footwear, clothing, coffee, tea, and wood products to Russia, the premier said. In turn, the country imports mechanical equipment, cellulose, spare parts for aircraft, plastic, vehicles, nuclear industry products, and other goods from Russia.

Siphandone invited Russian companies to come to Laos and use the opportunities in the country.

