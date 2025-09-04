Tourist flow to Russian Far East up 7.3% in January-July — Economic Development Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Tourist arrivals to the Russian Far East increased by 7.3% in the first seven months of 2025 compared with the same period last year, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Vakhrukov reported during a presentation at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The Far East showed a 7.3% growth over the seven months of this year. This exceeds the nationwide average, which is gratifying to see. The region’s share in domestic tourism is increasing year by year, now exceeding 5%, compared with 4.5% a few years ago. This shows that the macroregion is playing an increasingly significant role in the tourism market," he said.

The positive trend is partly linked to infrastructure development. The number of hotel rooms in the Far East grew by 7% last year alone, and the region now has 64,500 rooms. Interest from foreign tourists is also rising, particularly for the Far East. In 2024, inbound tourism to the macroregion grew by 65% year-on-year. In the first half of 2025, 76,000 foreign visitors arrived in the Far East, Vakhrukov noted.

"This growth must be matched. On one hand, it requires the development of tourism infrastructure. On the other, we often face transport constraints, not only due to the remoteness of the regions but also because of the quality of interregional roads and roadside services," he explained.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.