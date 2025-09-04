Rosneft, China agree on additional oil supplies via Kazakhstan

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian oil major Rosneft and China signed an agreement on additional supplies of 2.5 mln metric tons of oil per year via Kazakhstan, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The agreement was also signed by Rosneft and its Chinese counterparts on the additional delivery of 2.5 mln metric tons of oil via Kazakhstan," the minister said.

The Russian government approved earlier the protocol on amendments to the intergovernmental agreement with China, providing for the opportunity of increasing Russian oil supplies to China by 2.5 mln metric tons.