Finance Ministry to introduce AI assistants to improve working processes — Sber CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. This year, Russia’s Finance Ministry will introduce a multi-agent system of AI assistants that will improve all processes in the ministry, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Now we are talking about creating a full-fledged multi-agent system of AI assistants in the Finance Ministry that will perform a significantly larger set of functions, speed up and streamline the budget process. I think that the Finance Ministry will already get a very good result this year," he said.