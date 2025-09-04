First LED screens of Sino-Russian make to be produced in 2026

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The first LED screens for movie theaters created within the framework of the partnership between Russia’s Extra Cinema and China’s AOTO are planned to be produced in early 2026, CEO of Extra Cinema Pyotr Chiryaev told TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum.

The agreement on cooperation between the companies was signed in August 2025.

"We agreed with AOTO on joint development of screens outside the DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives) standard, making possible to reduce their cost without losing the image quality. Meanwhile, our system of working with the content and its protection are even above DCI standards in some aspects," the chief executive said.

"We plan to produce the first movie theater screen early next year. We will try to make its price competitive with the price of top DCI projectors for large halls," he added.