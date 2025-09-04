Several dozens of credit institutions may leave market — expert

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Several dozens of credit institutions may leave the Russian market within the period of three years, head of the Expert RA rating agency Marina Chekurova told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We expect the banking system may be short of several dozens of credit institutions within the period of three years, and voluntary withdrawals will prevail exactly. Further to challenges for individual players, further consolidation of the industry will also be facilitated by completion of already announced and conclusion of new M&A deals by leaders of the banking market," she said.

As a result, the concentration of assets in the top banks will continue growing. This trend has already strengthened over the last 2-3 years, particularly because a portion of foreign banks left Russia, Chekurova added.