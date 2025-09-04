Unemployment in Russia to remain very low — expert

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia will remain very low even amid the large-scale rollout of artificial intelligence, head of the Expert RA rating agency Marina Chekurova told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The local decline of strain does not cancel demographic factors. A rather compact generation of those born in early 2000s will be in the labor market very soon, while a more sizeable generation born in 1960s will retire because of the age or for health reasons. The inflow of migrants also goes down. In coming years, even under hypothetical consequences of artificial intelligence rollout, the unemployment rate will remain extremely low," she said.

At the same time, the agency sees rather serious structural unemployment, the Expert RA chief executive said. Certain industries experience shortage of skilled professionals, while the other ones show the decline due to contraction of economic growth and this affects the employment in them, she added.