Eastern Economic Forum to discuss shift of global business activity to Asia-Pacific

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The core business program of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum kicks off on Thursday. Participants of the anniversary forum will review the results of recent years, discuss current regional and international agenda issues and outline new forms and mechanisms of interaction and integration amid the global shift of business activity to the Asia-Pacific Region.

Growth through partnership

At the "Recipes for Growth: Investment, Innovation, and Integration" track, discussions will center around attracting investments, developing technologies and integrating the Far East with the global economy. Specifically, deep hydrocarbon conversion projects and their role in the economy of the macro-region, opportunities in the creative industry as an economic driver, technological innovations in agriculture and the development of small and medium business will be discussed. The "Openness and Mutual Benefit as the Foundation of Stability" track will be dedicated to international cooperation, development of cross-border projects, and strengthening of partner ties.

Technologies: from AI to the Northern Sea Route

Experts will explore automation capabilities in industry, shipbuilding and mineral resources extraction, as well as prospects for implementing artificial intelligence in various production and operating processes as part of the track "Technologies: From Theory to Economic Impact."

Sessions dedicated to the northern delivery program, development of the Northern Sea Route and container logistics will be the focus of the section titled "Arteries of Growth: How Logistics Drives Economic Change."

Development of cities and partnership with business

In the "Cities Built for Life" track, particular attention will be paid to urban development. Experts will discuss successful practices for urban improvement, how to better involve residents in the development of neighborhoods, measures of state support for infrastructure and tourism development, and renovation of cities. Furthermore, the forum will continue discussing master plans of Russian cities and agglomerations development.

Discussions at "The Partnership between Business and Government: A Major Rebuild" track will be related to the development of the public-private partnership in different spheres. Participants will discuss legislative initiatives, investment incentives and the revamp of existing support instruments.

Under EEF auspices

The international youth economic forum "The Day of the Future" will be held on September 6. Participants of its sessions will discuss career opportunities, digital transformation of IT professions, the growth of the gaming industry and youth initiatives of Russia and China. The APEC International Conference on Higher Education is also planned, where representatives of Russia, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand and India will discuss changes in education occurring under the influence of globalization and the adaptation of the traditional higher education system to 21st century dynamics.

Presidential participation

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on September 5. Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Mongolia Gombojavyn Zandanshatar, and vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Hong Zhong will join him for a panel discussion.

Furthermore, Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting dedicated to the fuel and energy sector of the Far East as part of EEF 2025. An interactive presentation on the region’s growth results will be shown to the head of state when visiting the branch of the Rossiya National Center. Putin will then remotely inaugurate new plants and transport infrastructural facilities.

On the EEF sidelines

In addition to the business events, an extensive exhibition, cultural and sports program is provided within the EEF framework.