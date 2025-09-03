INTERVIEW: Russia’s H1 tourist flow to North Korea up 60% — Natural Resources Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. North Korea's popularity as a tourist destination for Russians is growing, as the tourist flow increased by 60% in the first half of 2025, Alexander Kozlov, head of the Russian Natural Resources Ministry and Co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission of Russia and the DPRK, said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Russians are showing increased interest in visiting the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. In the first half of 2025, the tourist flow to the DPRK grew by 60% compared to last year and amounted to 2,615 tourists," the minister said.

He explained the rise by the launch of direct flights between Moscow and Pyongyang this summer, the first in 77 years. Railway service between the capitals resumed in June.

Russian tourists now travel to the Korean ski resort of Masikryong, and in 2025, North Korea will open a coastal tourist zone in Wonsan.

