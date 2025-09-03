Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.78% to 2,867.55 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.46% to 1,117.32 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble rose by 2 kopecks to 11.29 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates on Thursday at 80-82 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 11.2-11.4 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan. The MOEX Index is expected at 2,825-2,925 points on September 4.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,800-2,900 points on Thursday. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 80-82 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 93-95 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 11-11.5 rubles range on September 4.