Gazprom-Media, Beijing Cool Whale to jointly create, promote content

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom-Media Holding Alexander Zharov and Chief Executive Officer of the Chinese company Beijing Cool Whale Film and Television Cultural Industry Development Co., Ltd (Kujing) Wang Feng have signed a memorandum of cooperation in terms of creating original professional content, the press service of the holding told TASS.

The signing took place during the visit of the holding’s delegation to Beijing.

"The companies agreed to cooperate in the creation of original professional content aimed at promoting tourism and marketing of territories. This content will be intended for audiences in the People's Republic of China, the Russian Federation, and for distribution outside both countries in order to strengthen their international image," the press service said.

This refers not simply to shared budgets, but the creation of content that reflects the cultural codes of both nations, Zharov noted. "Particular attention will be paid to cooperation in the field of creating and distributing content for digital platforms. I am confident that popular media projects not only in Russia and China but also far beyond our countries will be the result of our joint work," he was quoted as saying by the press service.

The joint production of audiovisual products, including documentaries and full-length films, as well as TV series, will be another key area. Gazprom-Media and Beijing Cool Whale will also share catalogues of film and television content with subsequent localization, including dubbing and adaptation.