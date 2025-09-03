China may increase exports to Russia amid US sanctions pressure — newspaper

HONG KONG, September 3. /TASS/. China, which is looking for new markets amid the "tariff war" with the US, may increase exports of its goods to Russia, the South China Morning Post newspaper wrote citing experts.

As the publication points out, Russians need consumer goods, home electronics and equipment that are difficult to import to the country from the West due to trade sanctions, while China produces goods that are in demand in Russia. However, Beijing’s trade with the US has suffered amid President Donald Trump's decision to sharply increase import duties.

"I think what China is doing now is looking for new markets as a result of the US closing off," said Jayant Menon, a senior fellow at the ISEAS - Yusok Ishak Institute in Singapore. According to him, with Russia, "there is room to grow" for China.

According to Liang Yan, professor of economics at Willamette University in the United States, increasing exports to Russia would allow Chinese producers to reduce the severity of price competition and overproduction in the domestic market of China.

"If the US market is not absorbing China’s products, then China definitely has an incentive to look outside the market. There’s definitely room for China to export more [to Russia], both because of the complementary nature of their economies and also because of pressure from the US," she said.

The analysts noted that non-US dollar settlement has already dominated China-Russia trade and the two countries can maintain non-US dollar trade without fear of intervention from the US.