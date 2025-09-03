Russia’s services PMI rises to 50 in August

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the services sector rose to 50 in August 2025 from 48.6 in July, S&P Global reported.

A reading above 50 indicates growth in business activity, while a reading below signals contraction. The latest data point to stable activity levels over the month, following a sustained decline in output volumes, the report said.

According to S&P Global, signs emerged that the slowdown in new business creation contributed to output stabilization. New orders fell for the second consecutive month in August, though only marginally. Companies attributed the decline to tight financial conditions and client uncertainty.