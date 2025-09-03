Russia’s electricity consumption down 0.9% YTD, Far East – up 4.3%

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s electricity consumption has declined by 0.9% since the beginning of 2025, mainly due to weather conditions, while the Far East has recorded a 4.3% increase, head of the System Operator Fedor Opadchy told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Electricity consumption in Russia is down 0.9% year-on-year, given that the winter was mild, and the summer was not particularly hot. <…> In the Far East, consumption has risen by 4.3% as the region continues to grow at an accelerated pace," he said.

