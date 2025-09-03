Russia’s 2025 electricity consumption to remain flat, Far East may see 4.5% growth

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s electricity consumption in 2025 is projected to remain at last year’s level, while the Far East may record a 4.5% increase, head of the System Operator Fedor Opadchy told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We expect that in 2025 the nationwide figure will be broadly in line with last year. <…> By the end of the year, electricity consumption in the Far East could grow by 4.5%," he said.

In June, Opadchy told TASS that consumption across Russia this year could rise by 1%.

According to the System Operator’s January forecast, electricity consumption in Russia in 2025 was expected to grow by 3%, reaching 1.226 trillion kWh.

