Russia’s oil and gas revenues down by 25.2% yoy in August 2025 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s oil and gas revenues decreased by 25.2% year-on-year in August 2025 to 505 billion rubles ($6.2 bln) against 675.2 billion rubles ($8.4 bln) a year earlier, according to TASS calculations and statistics from the Finance Ministry.

In August, oil and gas revenue was the lowest for both 2025 and 2024.

In January-August of this year, oil and gas revenues decreased by 20.2%, to 6.027 trillion rubles ($74.7 bln).

According to the ministry, taxes on oil and gas condensate production (Mineral Extraction tax (MET) and Excess-Profits Tax) brought the budget 620.6 billion rubles ($7.7 bln) in August 2025, which is 32% less than a year earlier. The collection of MET and export duty on gas in August decreased - from 162.6 billion rubles ($2.02 bln) in 2024 to 84.7 billion rubles ($1.05 bln) in 2025.