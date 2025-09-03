Sanctions and trade wars help Russia and India strengthen energy cooperation

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Western-imposed sanctions, trade wars, and restrictions are only fostering closer ties between Russia and India in the energy sector, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Trade wars, sanctions, and other threats concocted by third countries are, in fact, helping the energy sector to expand cooperation. It was correctly noted that a few years ago, no one could have imagined that our supplies would increase more than 20-fold over just three years," he said.

On August 6, the United States imposed an additional 25% tariff on India over its purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products. Taking into account Washington’s earlier decision to apply a 25% tariff on Indian goods, the total import duties on the republic’s exports to the US were raised to 50%.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.