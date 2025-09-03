Lao prime minister arrives in Vladivostok to attend EEF 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Sonexay Siphandone has arrived in Vladivostok to take part in the 10th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

His flight landed at Vladivostok Airport at around 6:40 p.m. local time (8:40 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent reported.

Laotian news agency KPL announced that Sonexay Siphandone will deliver a speech at the plenary session of the EEF and hold discussions on a wide range of issues. Also, he will take part in the Laos-Russia business forum that will run in parallel with the main conference to promote cooperation between the two countries’ business communities.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.