Bank of Russia sells yuan worth almost $114 mln with settlements on September 2

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on September 2, 2025, in the amount of 9.2 bln rubles ($113.8 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The Central Bank sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on September 1, 2025 in the amount of 9.3 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument.