Russia has made specific proposals to United States on resuming direct flights — MFA

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia has made specific proposals to the United States on resuming direct flights, this is not about politics, but about pragmatism and people’s needs, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

When asked whether direct flights between Russia and the United States could be resumed this year, she replied: "We approached the Americans with this initiative. It is not part of some political agenda. It is pragmatic. This is what people want."

As the diplomat noted, it currently takes about a day to get from one country to the other, taking into account transfers and connections. She recalled that previously, for many years, this route took only 9 hours, and "it was convenient for everyone."

"The operators were Russian carriers, who performed this function perfectly in cooperation with American companies. Everyone was satisfied. The flights were comfortable, with a high level of service and, you know, [they were] representative, like a good brand," Zakharova stressed.

According to her, this was "not just for some kind of advertising or self-promotion, but for the convenience of people — both those who traveled from Russia to the United States and from the United States to Russia, and those who used flights to travel from continent to continent."

"This proposal has been made, now we need to work on its realization," Zakharova noted. She added that she cannot yet specify the dates for the resumption of direct flights, but "will definitely share [the information] once she knows."

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said that the Russian side had prepared documents for the resumption of air traffic with the United States, which are under review.