Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing growth in its major indices at the start of the trading session on Wednesday, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index was up 0.7%, reaching 2,865.37 points, while the RTS index also gained 0.7%, rising to 1,119.99 points. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the Moscow Exchange opening fell by 0.9 kopecks compared to the previous session’s close, standing at 11.261 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m., the MOEX index had slightly slowed its rise to 2,860.73 points (+0.54%), while the RTS index reached 1,118.18 points (+0.54%). At the same time, the yuan strengthened to 11.276 rubles (+0.6 kopecks).

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in US dollars and euros due to sanctions imposed by the United States against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro exchange rates against the ruble, the Bank of Russia relies on banking reports and data from over-the-counter trades.