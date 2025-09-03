Two more Far Eastern regions plan to issue public bonds in 2026

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Two additional regions of the Russian Far East are preparing to issue public bonds in 2026 to implement master plan initiatives, Deputy Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Arctic Elvira Nurgalieva told TASS.

"In September, three out of four regions will be issuing public bonds. One region plans to issue bonds in November this year. Alongside this year’s issuance, we are already discussing plans with the regions for next year, and we see that two more regions are ready to issue," she said.

According to Nurgalieva, this year public bonds are planned for issuance in Chukotka, Yakutia, Magadan, and Amur Regions.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.