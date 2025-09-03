Southern Russian resorts continue to gain popularity — Chernyshenko

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. The number of visitors to southern Russian resorts, including those in Krasnodar Region, continues to grow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said in an interview with TASS during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing.

"We will certainly summarize the results. We need objective statistical data, and then we will report," he replied when asked whether the number of visitors to Krasnodar Region had declined this year. "We do not observe any significant drop. On the contrary, together with Crimea, this has balanced the situation. The number of summer vacationers is increasing," he added.

Chernyshenko’s office noted that the Black Sea coast remains among the most popular destinations for Russian tourists. "Krasnodar Region, despite temporary challenges, is showing a 3% increase in tourist flow," it added.

Krasnodar Region is one of Russia’s main tourist regions, popular in summer for beach vacations. Following incidents involving tankers in the Black Sea, 141 beaches in Anapa and 9 beaches in Temryuk failed to meet sanitary-hygienic pollution standards, resulting in restrictions on beach recreation during the summer season at these resorts.