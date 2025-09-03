Construction of second line of Pacific Railway is at design stage — Elga

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The construction of the second line of the Pacific Railway is at the design stage, and the volume of investment in construction will be determined based on the results of design work, the press service of the Elga company told TASS at the 10th Eastern Economic Forum.

"The second line of the Pacific Railway is at the design stage. The work is being carried out based on the experience of implementing the first line, which allows for more efficient planning of both investments in human capital and financial support. The final volume of investment will be determined based on the results of the completion of design work," the company said.

In April, the company announced the start of construction of the second track on the Pacific Railway. The company noted that this would increase the carrying capacity of the railway from 30 million to 50 million tons of coal per year.

The Pacific Railway is an infrastructure project of the coal company Elga. The railway line runs through the territory of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) and the Khabarovsk Region. It connects the Elga coal deposit in Yakutia with the sea coal terminal near Cape Manorsky on the Sea of Okhotsk.

