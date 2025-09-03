T Plus plans to maintain electricity output at 57.6 bln kWh in 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. T Plus expects its electricity production for 2025 to reach 57.6 bln kWh, roughly in line with last year’s figures, company CEO Pavel Snikkars told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We anticipate that electricity production will total approximately 57.6 bln kWh - comparable to last year’s volumes. This figure is close to the estimate included in our business plan," he stated.

Snikkars noted that in the first half of the year, T Plus’s electricity output decreased by 6%, reaching 20 bln kWh. "Heat production in the first half of the year also declined by about 6%, due to the average temperature during this period being 2.7 degrees higher," he added.

T Plus’s main business activities include generation, energy trading, retail, and energy services. The company supplies power to 16 regions of Russia, serving more than 14 mln individual customers and over 160,000 corporate clients.

The group manages 60 power plants, more than 400 boiler houses, and over 18,000 km of heat networks. The installed electrical capacity of the group’s facilities is 15.5 GW, with thermal capacity totaling 55,000 Gcal/h.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.