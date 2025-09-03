Elga produces 18 mln tons of coal in 1H 2025, aims for 36 mln tons by year-end

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Elga, one of the world’s largest producers of premium-quality coking coal, extracted 18 mln tons of coal in the first half of 2025 and plans to reach an annual output of 36 mln tons by the end of the year, the company’s press service told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We expect to achieve a production level of 36 mln tons of coal by the end of 2025. In the first half of the year, we reached 18 mln tons, which strengthens our confidence in meeting the annual target, provided we maintain the current pace of operations," the company stated. This performance, it added, is consistent with internal plans and the approved development strategy for the deposit.

In 2024, Elgaugol (part of Elga) achieved an annual production volume of more than 28.6 mln tons of coal, while the company’s coal processing capacity stood at 31.5 mln tons per year.

Elga is among the world’s leading producers of premium coking coal. Elga Management Company oversees mining, processing, and transport-logistics assets in the Far Eastern Federal District. In the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the company is developing the Elga coal deposit, one of the world’s largest coking coal deposits, with reserves exceeding 2.2 bln tons.

