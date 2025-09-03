Elga ready to reach annual output of 50 mln tons of coal as early as 2026

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Elga, one of the world’s largest producers of premium-quality coking coal, is prepared to achieve an annual production level of 50 mln tons of coal as early as 2026, contingent on the recovery of market conditions, the company’s press service told TASS during the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Given our production capacities and the expertise of our team, provided that market conditions recover, we are ready to reach an output level of 50 mln tons per year as early as next year," the company said.

The company had earlier stated that it expected to achieve the 50-mln-ton annual production milestone by 2025.

Elga Management Company oversees mining, processing, and transport-logistics assets in the Far Eastern Federal District. In the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the company is developing the Elga coal deposit, with reserves exceeding 2.2 bln tons, one of the world’s largest coking coal deposits.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.