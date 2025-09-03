Eastern Economic Forum attracts trillions of rubles to Russian Far East over 10 years

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6, is being held for the tenth time. Over these years, hundreds of agreements have been signed at the forum’s venue, and the volume of investments in the regions of the Far Eastern Federal District is measured in trillions of rubles, regional leaders told TASS.

"Since 2015, we have signed more than 100 agreements on the sidelines of the forum amounting to over 3 trillion rubles. The sectors involved are highly diverse: infrastructure, energy, mining, and logistics. One of the key outcomes has been the launch of major investment projects such as the Malmyzh Mining and Processing Plant, the Amur Hydrometallurgical Plant, the Pacific Railway, the Elga Port, and others," Dmitry Demeshin, Governor of Khabarovsk Region, said.

First Deputy Governor and Chair of the Government of Primorsky Region Vera Shcherbina noted that over the past nine years, Primorsky Region has signed more than 300 agreements with a total value of around 1 trillion rubles ($12.41 bln).

"Zabaykalsky Region joined the forum in the past five years. During this period, we have managed to attract about 900 bln rubles in investments. We have shown the entire country that our region is among the most investment-attractive," Alexander Osipov, Governor of Zabaykalsky Region, emphasized.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.