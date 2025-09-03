Revenue of industrial SMEs in Russian Far East rises 1.5-fold in two years

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The combined revenue of industrial small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Russian Far East has increased 1.5-fold over the past two years - from 600 bln rubles ($7.44 bln) in 2022 to 900 bln rubles ($11.17 bln) in 2024. The total number of industrial SMEs in the region has exceeded 24,000, the press service of the SME Corporation told TASS.

According to the corporation, three-quarters of all industrial SMEs in the Far Eastern Federal District are engaged in manufacturing.

"The industrial SME sector of the Far East is showing outpacing growth rates. While across the country as a whole SMEs in the industrial sector have increased their revenue by just over one-third in two years, in the Far Eastern Federal District this is a 1.5-fold growth," General Director of the SME Corporation Alexander Isaevich said.

"The expansion of these companies has been largely supported by government measures, which have been utilized over the past two years by 44% of industrial SMEs," he added.

The largest number of industrial SMEs in the Far Eastern Federal District is registered in Primorsky Region (23%). Khabarovsk Region and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) each account for 15%, while the Republic of Buryatia and Amur Region account for 11% and 10% respectively.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.