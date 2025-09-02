China to match Turkey in popularity after visa abolition for Russians — tourism union

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. China will become as popular as Turkey and Thailand after visa-free entry is introduced for Russians, the press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST) told TASS, citing the ITM Group tour operator.

"The long-awaited introduction of visa-free entry for Russians in September 2025 will be a historic moment for the entire tourism market. This is not just an administrative simplification, but a direct catalyst for explosive growth in tourist flow. We predict that China will move from the exotic category to top five most popular foreign destinations for Russians, on par with Turkey and Thailand," the company said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun announced earlier in the day that the country’s authorities plan to introduce a visa-free travel regime for Russians from September 15.