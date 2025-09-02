Searches for China flights surge in Russia amid visa announcement — online service

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Online searches for flights to China jumped 350% on Tuesday as compared to the daily average over the past month, according to data from Aviasales, an online service for cheap air tickets.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun announced earlier in the day that the country’s authorities plan to introduce a visa-free travel regime for Russians from September 15 for a term of one year.

"The number of search queries for tickets from Russia has grown by 350% compared to average figures in the past month. The top three destinations are Beijing, Harbin, and Guangzhou," Aviasales said.

On September 2, approximately 15% of the service’s users were searching for tickets to China. Moscow accounted for half of that number. Queries also came from St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Vladivostok, and Yekaterinburg.

According to another online service, OneTwoTrip, the number of search queries has increased five-fold during the day. "Interestingly, the share of ticket bookings to China has increased by 35% over the past year. We expect that Chinese destinations will become even more popular now that visa formalities have been abolished," it said.