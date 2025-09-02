Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, September 2 /TASS/. By the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange the MOEX index fell by 1.44% to 2,845.39 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 1.65% to 1,112.18 points. The yuan exchange rate rose by 4.15 kopecks, to 11.27 rubles.

"The MOEX Index fell to the support zone of 2,850-2,860 points. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not rule out that Washington will consider the possibility of introducing new anti-Russian sanctions this week. The negative external background was softened by reports of the signing of a new memorandum between Gazprom and China's CNPC on strategic cooperation. Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia, Alexey Zabotkin warned about the consequences of an excessive and premature reduction in the key rate at a press conference on the draft Main Directions of the Unified State Monetary Policy," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

By the close of the main trading session, TMK shares (+4.83%) and Polyus securities (+0.82%) emerged as the growth leaders.

The leaders in the decline were Rusal (-4.28%), Whoosh (-3.76%), Positive Group holding shares (-3.64%), En+ holding shares (-3.62%) and Surgutneftegas shares (-3.46%).

The forecast of BCS World of Investments for the ruble exchange rate on Wednesday is 80.2-81.2 rubles per US dollar and 11.2-11.4 rubles per Chinese yuan. The forecast for the MOEX index is 2,825 - 2,925 points.

According to Freedom Finance Global, on September 3, the MOEX index will show fluctuations in the range of 2,800-2,900 points. The forecast for the dollar, euro and yuan to the ruble on Wednesday is 80-82 rubles, 93-95 rubles and 11-11.5 rubles respectively.