Pakistani PM notes last year’s growth of trade turnover with Russia

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Pakistan and Russia demonstrated growth in 2024, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Last year trade turnover [between Pakistan and Russia] increased sharply. We imported oil from the Russian Federation, which resulted in an increase in bilateral trade turnover," he said.

Pakistan considers it important to implement the Trans-Afghan transport corridor project, the premier added.

"[During visits of Pakistani delegations to Russia and Russian delegations to Pakistan] protocols were signed aimed at developing our cooperation in the fields of agriculture, steelmaking, railway production, and transport. In particular, the creation of a transport corridor that runs from Belarus through Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and ends in Pakistan [was discussed]. It seems to me that this corridor is extremely important," he said.